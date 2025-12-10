Jordan's ‍state grain ‍buyer has issued an international ​tender to buy up to ⁠120,000 metric tons of milling wheat, which ⁠can be ‌sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The ⁠deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is December 16.

A new announcement ⁠had been expected ​by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its ‍previous tender for 120,000 tons ​of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-ton consignments in 2026 between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Jordan has also issued ⁠a separate tender ‌to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley, which closes ‌on ⁠Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; ⁠Editing by Joe Bavier)