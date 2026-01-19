HAMBURG - Saudi Arabian state grains agency the General Food Security Authority said it bought an estimated 907,000 metric tons of hard wheat in an international tender on Monday confirming earlier reports from traders, traders said.

This was above the volume in a tender from the GFSA seeking up to 595,000 tons which closed on Friday.

The purchase involved hard wheat with 12.5% protein content, they said.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia with the sellers having the option of selecting the origin supplied, GFSA governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

The GFSA said these purchases were made in metric tons cost and freight included (c&f) with arrival times, port of unloading and sellers:

Jeddah

- 60,000 tons from Solaris at $259.06 C&F (April 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $262.00 C&F (April 1-15 )

- 60,000 tons from Ameropa at $261.97 C&F (May 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $258.50 C&F (May 15-31)

- 60,000 tons from Solaris at $262.06 C&F (May 15- 31 )

Yanbu

- 60,000 tons from Solaris at $260.06 C&F (April 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Cargill at $260.63 C&F (April 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Ameropa at $258.97 C&F (April 15-30)

- 60,000 tons from Cargill at $260.99 C&F (April 15-30)

- 60,000 tons from Olam at $259.25 C&F (May 1-15)

- 65,000 tons from Aston at $261.83 C&F (May 1-15)

- 60,000 tons from Soufflet at $261.65 C&F (May 15-31)

Dammam

- 60,000 tons from CARGILL at $259.30 C&F (April 15-30)

- 67,000 tons from Louis Dreyfus at $264.84 C&F (April 15-30)

Jizan

- 55,000 tons from Solaris at $262.06 C&F (April 1-15)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Additional reporting by Sarah el Safty in Dubai; Editing by Louise Heavens)