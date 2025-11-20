HAMBURG - Saudi Arabia’s state grains buying agency General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Thursday it has issued an international tender to purchase around 300,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat.

The deadline for submission of price offers was Friday, November 21, the agency said, confirming earlier reports from traders.

Traders said results are expected on Monday, November 24.

Five consignments of 12.5% protein hard wheat are sought sourced from optional origins for arrival in Saudi Arabia in February and April 2026, the agency said.

The shipments will be distributed among two different ports, with 120,000 tons to Jeddah and 180,000 tons to Yanbu.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Tala Ramadan, editing by Susan Fenton)