Gold jumped past the $4,500 an-ounce mark on Wednesday for the first time, driven by safe-haven demand and ‍expectations of further ‍U.S. rate cuts next year, while silver and platinum surged to ​record highs as well.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.4% at $4,503.59 per ounce, as ⁠of 0000 GMT, after hitting a record high at $4,509.65 earlier in the day. U.S. gold ⁠futures for ‌February delivery climbed 0.7% to a record high of $4,540.60 per ounce.

* Spot silver was up 0.5% at $71.80/oz. It reached an all-time high ⁠of $71.85 earlier.

* The U.S. dollar fell to a near three-month low on Tuesday against a basket of other major currencies, making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

* Bullion has staged a stellar rally in 2025, ⁠climbing 72% so far and shattering ​multiple record highs.

* Gold has benefited from multiple factors this year, including U.S. interest rate cuts ‍and bets of further easing, international conflicts, robust central bank demand in attempted diversification from the U.S. ​dollar, and rising investment demand in exchange-traded funds.

* Silver has gained 149% year-to-date, far outpacing gold, and breaking through the $70 mark propelled by a structural deficit, its inclusion in a U.S. critical minerals list, and strong industrial demand.

* On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump last week ordered a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, though unsanctioned vessels have also been targeted. Trump said he was not ruling out the possibility of waging a war on the country.

* ⁠On the macroeconomic front, traders still expect two ‌U.S. rate cuts next year.

* Non-yielding assets such as gold tend to do well in a low-interest-rate environment.

* Spot platinum was up 2.9% at $2,342.25 per ‌ounce, after rising to ⁠an all-time high of $2,347.40, while palladium rose nearly 3% to $1,919.69 per ounce, a three-year ⁠peak.

