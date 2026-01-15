DUBAI/HAMBURG - Saudi Arabia's state grains buying agency General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Thursday it has issued an international tender to purchase around 595,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Friday, January 16, the GFSA said.

European traders said results are expected on Monday, January 19.

Ten consignments of 12.5% protein hard wheat are sought sourced from optional origins for arrival in Saudi Arabia in April and May, the agency said, without giving detailed shipment periods.

Traders said a maximum 180,000 tons was sought for arrival in Jeddah in three 60,000-ton consignments between April 1 and May 31.

A maximum 240,000 tons was sought for shipment to Yanbu in four 60,000-ton consignments also between April 1 and May 31.

Another maximum 120,000 tons was sought for shipment to Dammam in two 60,000-ton consignments between April 15 and May 31, while one 55,000-ton consignment was sought for arrival in Jizan between April 1 and April 15.

In its last reported wheat tender on November 24, the GFSA purchased 300,000 tons.

