Sinomine Resource Group (002738.SZ), opens new tab is in talks with ​Zimbabwean authorities to resume ‌its lithium exports, the Chinese mining group said on ​Friday, weeks after the ​African country halted the export ⁠of lithium concentrates.

“The ​company is in communication with ​Zimbabwean authorities over a new export application,” Sinomine said, in ​response to investors’ queries ​on a platform affiliated to the ‌Shenzhen ⁠Stock Exchange.

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