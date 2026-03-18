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Sinomine Resource Group (002738.SZ), opens new tab is in talks with Zimbabwean authorities to resume its lithium exports, the Chinese mining group said on Friday, weeks after the African country halted the export of lithium concentrates.
“The company is in communication with Zimbabwean authorities over a new export application,” Sinomine said, in response to investors’ queries on a platform affiliated to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
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