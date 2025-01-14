UAE-based international renewable energy giant Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and local off-taker for water and power projects Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) are partnering to develop storage-integrated mega solar power project, it was announced on Tuesday.

The two state-owned entities will partner to develop 5-gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity with 19GW of storage to generate 1GWh of clean energy, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar announced during his keynote at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

The project seeks to address the intermittency challenge, which Al Jaber described as “the moonshot challenge of our time,” adding that the Masdar-EWEC partnership will develop the world’s first renewable energy facility capable of providing renewable energy at scale around the clock.

“This [project] will, for the first time ever, transform renewable energy into baseload energy. It is a first step that could become a giant leap,” he said while making the announcement.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.