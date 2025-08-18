PHOTO
Tunisia is planning to develop a 130 megawatts (MW) solar power plant in Gabès Governorate in the south east, with construction scheduled to start in early 2026, a local Arabic language news website said.
The 350 million Tunisian dinars ($113 million) project, to be developed by France-headquartered Voltalia, will span 200 hectares in the El-Mhimehla area of Menzel Habib, a report by Mosaiquefm said.
Construction will take 18 months with the project scheduled to come online in June 2027, the report added.
According to the report, governorate officials presented a study last week on the project’s environmental, social, and economic impact and a public meeting is scheduled later in Menzel Habib to gather community inputs.
In December 2024, the Euronext-listed Voltalia had announced the award of a 139MW solar power project, its second solar project in Tunisia, in the Gabès under a 25-year power purchase agreement. It said construction is due to begin at the end of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2027.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
