Tunisia is planning to develop a 130 megawatts (MW) solar power plant in Gabès Governorate in the south east, with construction scheduled to start in early 2026, a local Arabic language news website said.

The 350 million Tunisian dinars ($113 million) project, to be developed by France-headquartered Voltalia, will span 200 hectares in the El-Mhimehla area of Menzel Habib, a report by Mosaiquefm said.

Construction will take 18 months with the project scheduled to come online in June 2027, the report added.

According to the report, governorate officials presented a study last week on the project’s environmental, social, and economic impact and a public meeting is scheduled later in Menzel Habib to gather community inputs.

In December 2024, the Euronext-listed Voltalia had announced the award of a 139MW solar power project, its second solar project in Tunisia, in the Gabès under a 25-year power purchase agreement. It said construction is due to begin at the end of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2027.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

