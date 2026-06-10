Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has launched an international limited tender for consultancy services related to a planned integrated medical city project in Sabah Al Ahmad Residential City, local Arabic-language daily Al Rai reported on Monday.

According to the report, the proposed complex will include a hospital and a university.

PAHW invited 21 international consulting and advisory firms to participate in the tender, including McKinsey & Company; Bain & Company; Ernst & Young (EY); Deloitte; Strategy&; Boston Consulting Group; Accenture; Oliver Wyman; AT Kearney; Arthur D. Little; FTI Consulting, the report said.

The report added that PAHW is simultaneously advancing six major investment projects across Kuwait’s new residential developments, including:

S2 Industrial District in Sabah Al Ahmad City

J2 Commercial Center in Jaber Al Ahmad City

J3 Investment Housing and Commercial Complex in Jaber Al Ahmad City

S3 Traditional Market in Sabah Al Ahmad City

Two private school projects - J6-B and J6-F - in Jaber Al Ahmad Residential City

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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