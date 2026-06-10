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Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has launched an international limited tender for consultancy services related to a planned integrated medical city project in Sabah Al Ahmad Residential City, local Arabic-language daily Al Rai reported on Monday.
According to the report, the proposed complex will include a hospital and a university.
PAHW invited 21 international consulting and advisory firms to participate in the tender, including McKinsey & Company; Bain & Company; Ernst & Young (EY); Deloitte; Strategy&; Boston Consulting Group; Accenture; Oliver Wyman; AT Kearney; Arthur D. Little; FTI Consulting, the report said.
The report added that PAHW is simultaneously advancing six major investment projects across Kuwait’s new residential developments, including:
- S2 Industrial District in Sabah Al Ahmad City
- J2 Commercial Center in Jaber Al Ahmad City
- J3 Investment Housing and Commercial Complex in Jaber Al Ahmad City
- S3 Traditional Market in Sabah Al Ahmad City
- Two private school projects - J6-B and J6-F - in Jaber Al Ahmad Residential City
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
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