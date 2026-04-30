Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of its largest private sector residential development - Jawharat Al Arous - (Arabic for Jewel of the Bride) being developed at an investment of SAR8 billion ($2.1 billion).

Spanning over a 107 million sq m area, the premium development will boast 18 residential neighborhoods that will cater to more than 700,000 citizens. It will also include 41 government plans and more than 80,000 residential and commercial plots, in addition to service and government facilities.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of the Governor of Makkah Region Prince Khalid Al Faisal and with the guidance and follow-up of his deputy Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz.-TradeArabia News Service