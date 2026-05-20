Alandalus Property Company said Al Huda Park project in Makkah is nearly 68 percent complete as of the end of April 2026.

Work is progressing in line with the approved execution plan and timeline, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The project is expected to open as planned in the first quarter of 2027.

There are no material changes to the project cost to date, the statement said.

Alandalus owns 25 percent of Masat Real Estate, while Borouj Global holds 75 percent.

In July 2024, Alandalus announced the launch of construction of a commercial centre at a total cost of 831 million Saudi riyals ($221.45 million).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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