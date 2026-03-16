Egypt’s Minister of Housing Randa El-Menshawy held an extensive meeting to review the progress of phase one projects under the presidential initiative Decent Life, aimed at developing rural areas across Egypt.

El-Menshawy emphasised that completing Phase One projects is a top priority for the ministry, in line with directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. She described the initiative as a critical step toward the state’s vision of building fully serviced, integrated communities that ensure a dignified life for all citizens.

The minister highlighted the ministry’s coordination with relevant agencies to expedite project completion while maintaining the highest quality standards. She stated that the initiative seeks to improve living conditions and provide essential services across targeted rural areas.

During the meeting, El-Menshawy reviewed the implementation status of water, sanitation, and public service facilities under Phase One, providing detailed completion percentages for each governorate. She urged all teams to finish remaining works according to established timelines, remove obstacles to execution, and ensure projects become operational sequentially.

Continuous on-site monitoring was also emphasised to maximise the benefits of state investments within the initiative.

The minister’s firm directive reflects the government’s commitment to delivering tangible improvements in rural communities, reinforcing the broader goal of inclusive and sustainable development across Egypt.

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