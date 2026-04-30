Across the Gulf’s glittering skylines, where cranes signal progress and megaprojects reshape the horizon, a more subdued story is taking shape beneath the surface. Rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and broader global uncertainty are steadily driving up living costs, placing increasing pressure on construction professionals, writes Matt Doran, Senior Regional Manager MENA, Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB):

In the Gulf region, I have the privilege of engaging daily with construction professionals who are building some of the world’s most ambitious projects. Yet behind the cranes and skylines, there is a quieter reality emerging - one shaped by rising costs and economic uncertainty.

In recent months, through CIOB Assist, a fund to help CIOB members and their families when life gets tough, we have seen around 80 requests for support from our members across the Middle East. The stories behind these applications reveal just how complex “tough” has become.

The reasons for seeking help reflect broader regional and global pressures. Cost of living was the most frequently cited concern, followed by unemployment and challenges linked to expatriate salary structures.

We also saw cases involving reduced pay, ill health preventing work, and individuals struggling to support family members. One notable point I am keen to make is that only one application cited the Iran-USA-Israel conflict as a reason.

While Gulf economies remain resilient in many respects, this data shows they are not immune to external pressures. Inflation, supply chain disruption, and ongoing global uncertainty continue to drive up living costs across the region.

For many construction professionals, particularly expatriates, these pressures are compounded by fixed or reduced salaries and fluctuating exchange rates.

The challenges facing people working in the Gulf construction industry do not discriminate by role or seniority. We at CIOB regularly hear from early-career professionals facing unemployment, mid-career individuals managing rising expenses, and experienced workers dealing with unexpected health issues. The common thread is vulnerability at a time when support systems can feel out of reach.

This is where CIOB Assist plays a vital role. It provides financial assistance to help members navigate immediate hardship -but the support goes even beyond that. We also offer professional advice, mental health support, and access to resources that can help individuals regain stability and confidence. Sometimes, what people need most is reassurance that they are not alone.

In a region known for ambition and rapid development, it can be easy to overlook the personal challenges faced by the people who help deliver that progress.

We must recognise that the strength of our industry is ultimately built on the wellbeing of its workforce, and that supporting them is essential to sustaining long-term growth and resilience across the Gulf region.

I have seen the commitment many companies are making to support their people. Some truly forward-thinking employers in the Gulf are leading the way in prioritising mental health and wellbeing, recognising that a strong workforce depends on more than just technical expertise.

I hope this positive momentum continues, with the Gulf region building on this leadership to set an example for others.

By more companies championing fair payment practices, accessible mental health support, and a culture where people feel able to seek help when they need it, I believe the industry can continue to raise standards and inspire wider change.

At CIOB, we remain committed to ensuring no member of our community is left behind. The increase in applications we have seen is a clear signal that more support is needed for some employees.

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