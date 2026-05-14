The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the tender for the Al-Mutlaa Residential City Southern Fire Station project in Al-Mutlaa Residential City in the second quarter of 2026.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender was issued on 27 January 2026, with bid submissions closing on 21 April 2026.

“The contract award is expected in the middle of June 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The tender attracted bids from several local contractors, including Al Sayer Construction Company; Sai General Trading and Contracting Company; SAK Engineering Company; First Group General Trading and Contracting Company; Private Construction Company; Golden Engineering Group; Kuwaiti Building House Trading and Contracting Company; Nusaiba General Contracting Company and Art & White General Contracting Company.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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