NMDC Group said projects awarded during the first quarter of 2026 reached 1.8 billion UAE dirhams ($490.13 million) despite challenges amid evolving regional conditions.

NMDC dredging & marine vertical secured projects worth AED 1.5 billion, while NMDC Infra segment bagged contracts worth AED 300 million, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Thursday.

Key contracts include AED 200 million dredging and reclamation works from the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, an AED 300 million enabling works contract from ORA Development, an AED 100 million contract from Eagle Hills for marine works and an AED 100 million contract for the development of marine and landside infrastructure from AD Ports.

Total backlog stood at AED 55.4 billion ($15 billion), while the future pipeline reached AED 92 billion ($25 billion) by the end of March 2026, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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