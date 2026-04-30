Euro Consult has announced that it has been awarded a major design contract by Saudi real estate group Adel for 10 new bridges within the master plan of its New Dammam project in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

A new seaside residential project, it is being developed at Dammam for a total investment of SAR98 billion ($26 billion) in partnership with Alinma company, an investment arm of the Saudi Alinma Bank.

Spanning over 32 million sq m, New Dammam boasts eight residential neighbourhoods comprising 15,791 housing plots, 5,210 investment and 1,389 commercial plots in addition to 322 waterfront palaces as well as 49 parks.

The other key highlights are 5 million sq m of waterways, marine canals that enhance the urban and tourism character of the development, and extensive green spaces exceeding 500,000 sq m.

Euro Consult said this project represents an important step towards enhancing connectivity with key hubs in the Eastern Province and increasing mobility efficiency, supporting a smooth transition from planning to implementation.

On the big win, Euro Consult said for the New Dammam bridges, it will provide integrated, high-quality engineering design solutions, and help contribute to the development of sustainable infrastructure that keeps pace with the kingdom's development goals.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Euro Consult is an international multi-disciplinary engineering/consulting company which specialises in engineering, planning and project management.‎

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