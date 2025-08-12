AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (inflation) recorded a rise of 1.94 per cent for the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, the Department of Statistics’ (DoS) monthly report showed on Monday.

At the monthly level, the index rose by 1.68 per cent in July 2025 compared with the same month in 2024, and recorded a slight decrease of 0.10 per cent (less than one percentage point) in July 2025 compared with June 2025, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The inflation for the first seven months of 2025 amounted to 112.59 points compared with 110.45 for the same period in 2024.

At the monthly level, the index for July 2025 amounted to 112.87 points compared with 111.00 for the same month in 2024, and the index for July 2025 amounted to 112.87 points compared with 112.98 for the previous month of the same year.

According to commodity groups for the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, the index for “personal luggage” rose by 20.32 per cent, “tobacco and cigarettes” by 12.60 per cent, and “fruits and nuts” by 8.46 per cent, “tea, coffee, and cocoa” by 7.95 per cent, and “spices, food enhancers, and other foods” by 5.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the index for “furniture, carpets, and mattresses” decreased by 2.92 per cent, “household utensils” by 2.70 per cent, “fish and seafood” by 1.90 per cent, and “vegetables, dry legumes, and canned vegetables” by 1.70 per cent.

Regarding commodity groups, the main contributors to the rise in the general Consumer Price Index for July 2025 compared with the same month in 2024 were “personal luggage,” “tobacco and cigarettes,” “tea, coffee, and cocoa,” “fruits and nuts,” and “spices, food enhancers, and other foods.”

The groups that contributed to limiting the rise included “vegetables, dry legumes, and canned vegetables,” “household utensils,” “fish and seafood,” and “furniture, carpets, and mattresses.”

Among the main commodity groups that contributed to the decrease in the index for July 2025 compared with June 2025 were “meat and poultry,” which fell by 4.13 per cent, “fruits and nuts” by 2.23 per cent, “vegetables, dry legumes, and canned vegetables” by 1.71 per cent, “fish and seafood” by 0.41 per cent, and “beverages and soft drinks” by 0.19 per cent.

