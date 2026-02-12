AMMAN — Inflation in Jordan rose by 1.06 per cent in January 2026 compared with the same month last year, driven by sharp increases in personal effects, oils and fats, and beverages, the Department of Statistics (DoS) reported on Wednesday.

According to the Dos monthly report, the consumer price index also recorded a modest rise of 0.17 per cent compared with December 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The general consumer price index reached 113.42 points in January 2026, up from 112.23 points in January 2025. It also edged higher from 113.22 points recorded in December 2025.

At the commodity group level, the rise in inflation compared with January 2025 was driven mainly by higher prices for personal effects at 38.92 per cent, oils and fats at 13.45 per cent, tea, coffee and cocoa at 12.02 per cent, fruits and nuts at 4.23 per cent, and tobacco and cigarettes at 3.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, price falls helped moderate the overall increase, notably in meat and poultry at 9.80 per cent, vegetables and dried and canned legumes at 6.27 per cent, household appliances at 3.28 per cent, and household utensils at 1.07 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the January increase compared with December was largely attributed to personal effects at 5.38 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes at 3.98 per cent, water and sanitation services at 3.78 per cent, vegetables and legumes at 1.85 per cent, and meat and poultry at 0.97 per cent.

The DoS noted that the consumer price index is calculated using a basket of 850 goods and services, including 325 food items and 525 non-food items.

