AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, reached 112.39 points during the first third of 2025, compared with 110.21 points for the same period in 2024, marking an increase of 1.97 per cent, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Monday.

The latest DoS report showed that the main commodity groups contributing to the cumulative increase in consumer prices included personal belongings (up 19.01 per cent), tobacco and cigarettes (12.65 per cent), tea, coffee, and cocoa (5.73 per cent), fruits and nuts (5.52 per cent) and spices, food enhancers, and other food products (5.38 per cent).

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose in April to 112.53 points, up from 110.50 points in April 2024, reflecting an annual increase of 1.83 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The commodity groups that most significantly contributed to the April year-on-year increase included personal belongings (up 21.94 per cent), fruits and nuts (15.17 per cent), tobacco and cigarettes (12.55 per cent), tea, coffee, and cocoa (9.32 per cent), and spices and other food products (5.53 per cent).

Some groups helped curb the overall rise, including household tools (down 3.04 per cent), furniture and carpets (2.71 per cent), vegetables and dried/canned legumes (1.91 per cent), and fish and seafood products (1.65 per cent).

Month-on-month, the CPI for April edged up by 0.09 per cent, reaching 112.53 points compared to 112.43 points in March.

The report highlighted that the groups contributing most to the monthly increase in April included: fruits and nuts (up 9.43 per cent), personal belongings (5.68 per cent), tea, coffee, and cocoa (4.73 per cent), vegetables and dried/canned legumes (1.07 per cent) and home maintenance (0.45 per cent).

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

