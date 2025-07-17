AMMAN — Honey production in the Kingdom saw an increase of 28.6 per cent in 2024 to reach 418 tonnes, up from 325 tonnes in 2023, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

DoS annual honey production survey for 2024 also reported a “sharp” increase in pollen production, which surged by 80.6 per cent to 7,624 kilogrammes, compared with the previous year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The results also indicated a 5.9 per cent decrease in the production of bee packages last year compared with 2023, while the production of queen bees increased by 84 per cent in 2024 compared with the year before.

The number of bee colonies increased by 110 per cent compared with 2023, reaching 84,442 colonies in 2024, compared with 40,217 colonies in 2023, according to DoS.

The average honey yield per colony was 4.9 kilogrammes in 2024, compared with 8 kilogrammes in 2023, representing a decrease of 39 per cent.

