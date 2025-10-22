AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat participated in the World Food Forum, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome, Italy, from October 15 to 17.

On the sidelines of the forum, Khraisat met with FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in food security, agricultural innovation, water management, and institutional capacity-building, according to an Agriculture Ministry statement.

During the meeting, held at the organisation’s headquarters, Khraisat reiterated Jordan’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with FAO, commending the organisation’s technical support and development projects implemented in the Kingdom.

The meeting also resulted in a preliminary agreement to support three major projects, the statement read.

These projects include transforming agriculture in the Jordan Valley through the establishment of a modern demonstration farm aimed at promoting innovation and capacity-building, the “Resilient Camels and Communities” initiative, which seeks to preserve and develop superior camel breeds in Jordan and the creation of resilient livestock trade corridors by improving animal health and ensuring safe quarantine management between Jordan and Syria.

FAO director-general expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation with Jordan, commending the Kingdom’s efforts to develop its agricultural sector and advance innovation and sustainability.

He also reaffirmed the organisation’s readiness to continue supporting projects that align with Jordan’s national priorities.

Dongyu also commended Jordan’s outstanding participation in the global exhibition held under the theme “From Seeds to Food,” noting that the Jordanian pavilion was among the most prominent and diverse in terms of participating institutions, products, and innovations, reflecting the Kingdom’s significant progress in agricultural development.

Khraisat also took part in the high-level ministerial meeting on South-South and triangular cooperation, held at FAO headquarters on the sidelines of the forum and the first global exhibition “From Seeds to Food.” The meeting was attended by the FAO director-general, several ministers and representatives of member states.

