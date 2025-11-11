AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture says on Sunday that it will permit the import of an initial 4,000 tonnes of olive oil, with the quantity subject to increase following an assessment of local market needs.

The decision comes as part of the ministry’s plan to stabilise prices and ensure the availability of high-quality olive oil amid a sharp decline in local production this season, according to a ministry statement.

Secretary General of the Ministry Mohammad Hayari said that import priority will be granted to the Military Consumers Corporation, the Civil Service Consumers Corporation, the Syndicate of Olive Press Owners, and the Farmers Union, as well as private sector companies that meet the required standards and conditions.

He noted that the import process will begin next week, while registration applications through the electronic platform will remain open until Thursday. The selection of applicants, he stressed, will be conducted according to clear and transparent criteria based on ministry priorities, with no room for favouritism or nepotism. Only companies with an official commercial registration and full regulatory compliance will be eligible.

Hayari added that imports will be sourced from member states of the International Olive Council (IOC), including Turkey, Greece, Tunisia, Italy, Spain, and Morocco, to ensure product diversity and high quality.

He also said that imports will be restricted to containers not exceeding four kilogrammes, except for the Syndicate of Olive Press Owners, which will be permitted to import containers of up to eight kilogrammes. The measure aims to regulate marketing and distribution and prevent market exploitation or price manipulation, the statement added.

According to the Department of Statistics (DoS), olive oil production as of November 1 stood at 1,419 tonnes, compared with a historical average of 2,542 tonnes for the same period between 2012 and 2025. Overall production this season has declined significantly from the record-high 35,828 tonnes recorded in 2024, while Jordan’s average annual output typically stands at around 25,000 tonnes.

