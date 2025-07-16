AMMAN — Jordan’s domestic revenues rose by JD224.1 million during the first five months of 2025, reaching JD4.067 billion, up from JD3.843 billion during the same period in 2024, according to public finance figures released on Tuesday.

The increase reflects continued efforts to enhance revenue collection and improve fiscal performance amid regional and global economic challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As of the end of May 2025, the Kingdom’s public debt stood at JD35.8 billion, representing 92.7 per cent of GDP. The temporary rise in debt was attributed to financing the budget deficit, covering the operational losses of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and the Water Authority, and securing concessional loans from friendly countries.

During March and April, the government obtained a total of $1 billion in soft loans and issued Islamic sukuk at a competitive interest rate of 4.8 per cent, aiming to reduce debt servicing costs, ease fiscal pressures, and support capital development projects.

The $1 billion was deposited with the Central Bank of Jordan and included in the public debt balance as of the end of May. In June, the government repaid $1 billion in Eurobonds without issuing new bonds, thereby avoiding higher interest rates that could have reached up to 9 per cent amid current global and regional financial conditions.

The public debt is expected to decline to approximately JD35.3 billion by the end of June. The debt-to-GDP ratio, excluding bonds held by the Social Security Investment Fund, is projected to fall to around 91 per cent, reflecting a gradual improvement in Jordan’s fiscal position.

