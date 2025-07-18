AMMAN — Licensed building areas in the Kingdom reached 3.983 million square metres in the first five months of 2025, marking a 20.6 per cent increase compared with 3.303 million square metres during the same period in 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

According to the department’s latest monthly report on urban activity, the number of building permits also rose to 9,585 from 8,714 permits in the corresponding period of last year, marking an annual increase of 10 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Residential building areas accounted for the majority of licensed space, totalling 2.981 million square metres, up by 102.6 per cent from 2.647 million square metres during the same period last year.

Non-residential building areas witnessed a sharper rise, surging by 52.7 per cent to reach 1.002 million square metres, compared with 656,000 square metres in 2024.

According to the DoS report, residential projects represented 74.9 per cent of the total licensed area, while non-residential buildings comprised 25.1 per cent.

At the regional level, the central region remained dominant in terms of construction activity, accounting for 72.2 per cent of licensed areas, registering an increase of 4.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

The northern region accounted for 19.2 per cent, an increase of 4.9 per cent, while the southern region accounted for 8.6 per cent, marking a decrease of 1.2 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

Regarding the per capita share of licensed residential areas, Amman Governorate recorded the highest percentage at 13 per cent, with an area of 0.338 square metres per individual in the governorate.

Mafraq Governorate recorded the lowest share of new licensed residential areas with 3.4 per cent, with an area of 0.086 square metres in the first five months of 2025.

Regarding permits by building type, licensed areas for new buildings and additions to existing ones represented 65.4 per cent of the total licensed building area, while licensed areas for existing buildings accounted for 34.6 per cent during the same period.

The report also showed that the total licensed area for new buildings and additions to existing ones amounted to some 2.606 million square metres, compared with about 2.153 million square metres during the same period in 2024, marking an increase of 21 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

