AMMAN: Jordan's Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose by 2.21 per cent during the first two months of 2025, reaching 112.30 points, compared to 109.87 points during the same period in 2024, according to a report released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday.

The increase was mainly driven by significant rises in several commodity groups, with personal luggage prices up by 16.69 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes by 12.73 per cent, meat and poultry 8.70 per cent, spices, food seasoning and other food 5.32 per cent and culture and recreation up by 5.07 per cent.

The figures also showed that the CPI for February 2025 increased by 2.12 per cent compared to February 2024, rising from 110.02 points to 112.36 points, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The main contributors to the February CPI increase were personal luggage, up 18.39 per cent; tobacco and cigarettes, up 12.73 per cent; meat and poultry, up 8.69 per cent; spices, food seasonings and other food, up 5.34 per cent; and culture and recreation, up 5.18 per cent.

Certain groups of goods helped to dampen the overall increase, including furniture, carpets and furnishings, which fell by 3.46 per cent, clothing by 2.50 per cent, household appliances by 2.31 per cent and vegetables, pulses and preserves by 2.13 per cent.

The report also highlighted that the February CPI was slightly higher than January, with an increase of 0.11 per cent, rising from 112.23 points to 112.36 points.

The main contributors to this month-on-month increase were personal luggage at 2.87 per cent, fish and seafood at 1.02 per cent, meat and poultry 0.97 per cent, communication 0.75 per cent and beverages and soft drinks 0.55 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

