Arab Finance: Egypt's annual headline inflation recorded 14.4% in June, versus 16.5% in May, as reported by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on July 10th.

The inflation rate was driven by a 6.8% year-on-year (YoY) jump in food and beverage prices, due to a 2.4% increase in grains and bread prices and an 11.5% increase in fish and seafood prices.

Prices falling under the alcoholic beverage and tobacco segment surged by 15.4% compared to June 2024.

Meanwhile, the housing, water, electricity, natural gas, and fuel sector recorded a 20.1% YoY increase in prices.

As for the monthly inflation rate, it dropped by -0.1% in June, with the consumer price index (CPI) reaching 258.1 points.