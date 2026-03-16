Arab Finance: Prices of poultry, meat, fish, and dairy products in Egypt showed a mixed performance on March 15th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry prices reached EGP 108.7 per kilogram, marking a daily increase of 1.8%.

Likewise, the beef prices jumped by 2.4% to EGP 415.8 per kilogram.

The price of tilapia fish remained stable at EGP 84.1 per kilogram, reflecting a daily growth of 4.3%.

Packaged milk prices reached EGP 43.2 per liter, and a carton of eggs amounted to EGP 140.3.