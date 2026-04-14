Egypt's ​current account ⁠deficit widened to $6.3 billion in the ‌fourth quarter of 2025 from $5.17 billion a year ​earlier, central bank data showed, even as remittances, ​tourism revenues ​and foreign direct investment all rose.

Net foreign direct investment inflows ⁠surged to $6.9 billion in the quarter from $2.72 billion in the same period of 2024, driven by the Alam El-Roum ​real ‌estate deal, the ⁠central bank ⁠said.

Remittances from Egyptians abroad continued to ​climb to $11.3 billion from $8.74 ‌billion a year ⁠earlier.

Tourism revenues rose to $4.7 billion from $3.91 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Oil imports rose to $5.2 billion from $4.25 billion in the October-December of 2024.

Suez Canal revenues rose to $1.15 billion from $880.9 million a year earlier, well ‌below the $2.4 billion recorded in the fourth ⁠quarter of 2023, before ​the Houthi militant attacks on Red Sea shipping that disrupted traffic through ​the waterway.

(Reporting ‌by Nayera Abdallah and ⁠Tala Ramadan; Editing ​by Alison Williams and Janane Venkatraman)