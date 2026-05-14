FUCHS Egypt Lubricants has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Dynamic Distribution Co., appointing the company as the official distributor of FUCHS products across Upper Egypt, in a new step that reflects FUCHS Egypt’s expansion strategy and growing presence in the Egyptian market.

This partnership marks the beginning of a wider expansion plan aimed at strengthening FUCHS Egypt’s distribution network across the country, ensuring greater product accessibility to a wider customer base, with future plans to announce additional distributors in Cairo and other governorates in the coming period.

Through this collaboration, FUCHS Egypt aims to further strengthen its market presence by delivering premium German lubrication solutions to a broader range of customers, while enhancing service levels and improving product availability across different regions.

FUCHS is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties for more than 90 years. The group operates globally through 55 countries and more than 6,000 employees worldwide and is recognized as the world’s largest independent lubricant manufacturer.

The FUCHS portfolio includes more than 10,000 products and specialized services covering automotive lubricants, industrial lubricants, greases, metal processing lubricants, special application lubricants, and technical services, serving more than 100,000 customers across multiple industries worldwide.

FUCHS Egypt confirmed that the partnership with Dynamic Distribution represents an important step toward building a strong and efficient distribution network that supports the company’s long-term growth plans within the Egyptian market.

Dynamic Distribution Co. is an Egyptian company founded in 2026, specializing in lubricant distribution, focusing on delivering high-quality products through partnerships with multinational brands while serving both B2B and B2C markets through a strategy based on innovation, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

The company also adopts a future-oriented vision for growth and expansion through effective local management, continuous market monitoring, and delivering high-quality services that create added value for customers and business partners.

This partnership reflects FUCHS Egypt’s confidence in the growth opportunities within the Egyptian market and its ongoing commitment to building strategic alliances that support the development of both the automotive and industrial sectors across Egypt.