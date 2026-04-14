Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 14% in March 2026, compared to 12.7% in February, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data.

The monthly core CPI inflation hit 2% last March, compared with 0.9% in March 2025 and 3% in February 2026.

As per the CBE, the monthly urban headline CPI inflation reached 3.2% in March, higher than 2.8% in February.

Meanwhile, the annual urban headline CPI inflation hit 15.2% in March, compared to 13.4% in February 2026.

On April 10th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt’s annual headline inflation recorded 13.5% in March 2026, versus 13.1% during the same month in 2025.