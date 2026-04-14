Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) approved cash dividends worth EGP 200 million for 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The dividends will be paid to 100 million eligible shares in two equal installments on April 30th and August 20th, 2026, respectively.

In 2025, EFIC logged net profits after tax of EGP 643.154 million, down 58% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.527 billion.

The revenues climbed by 27% YoY to EGP 5.291 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 4.164 billion.