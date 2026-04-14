Statistical data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in Oman through the end of February 2026 recorded a slight decline in the number of guests in hotels classified as 3 to 5 stars.

The total number of guests reached 439,287, compared to 455,733 during the same period in 2025, representing a decrease of 3.6 per cent, reported Oman News Agency.

Despite this decline, hotel revenues rose by 18.5 per cent to reach RO 69,208,000 ($180 million) compared to RO 58,379,000 in the same period last year.

Additionally, hotel occupancy rates improved from 67.6 per cent in February 2025 to 68.4 per cent in February 2026, a growth of 1.2 per cent.

The data indicated a 5.3 per cent decrease in the number of Omani guests, reaching 129,797, while guests from GCC countries declined by 18.4 per cent to 22,396.

The number of guests from other Arab countries also dropped by 11.6 per cent, recording 14,485.

The number of hotel guests from the Asian continent recorded positive growth of 4.5 per cent, reaching 61,581.

Similarly, guests from the Americas grew by 5.4 per cent to reach 16,911.

Conversely, the number of guests from the African continent decreased by 12.4 per cent to 2,798.

Oceania witnessed a sharp decline of 46.9 per cent, with the number of its guests reaching only 5,165, while the European continent recorded a slight decrease of 0.5 per cent with a total of 172,072 guests.

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