Annual hotel revenues in Oman reached OMR 297.3 million ($772 million) in 2025—a new annual record and a year-on-year increase of more than 22%, according to Cavendish Maxwell, a real estate advisory and property consultancy.

Oman’s hotels welcomed 2.4 million guests last year, up nearly 11% compared to 2024.

Average occupancy grew 13.6% to reach almost 57%, while average room rates reached almost OMR49 ($127), an increase of 4.7%, according to Cavendish Maxwell’s latest analysis of Oman’s hospitality sector.

Oman opened 900 new hotel rooms in 2025, bringing the total room inventory to 36,800. Another 2,400 rooms are set to come to the market this year, followed by 900 more in 2027.

Khalil Al Zadjali, Head of Oman at Cavendish Maxwell, said: “After a robust, record-breaking performance in 2025, Oman’s hospitality sector has entered this year with strong momentum. We are now in a phase of sustained growth, supported by a more diversified mix of source markets, rising domestic demand and higher occupancy levels.

“While regional geopolitical developments are an important consideration, Oman’s position as a culturally-rich destination, combined with proactive tourism campaigns and continued infrastructure investment is expected to support its appeal as a key destination for both domestic and international travellers,” he added.

Oman’s airport network welcomed just under 15 million passengers last year, up 2.8% on 2024.

While traffic was steady throughout the year, the peak month for travel was August, with 1.66 million visitors descending on Oman during Salalah’s Khareef season.

Muscat International Airport remained the backbone of Oman’s air connectivity, with 13.2 million passengers and 88% of all traffic.

Salalah International Airport stood out as the strongest performer among secondary air hubs, with passenger volumes rising almost 10% to 1.7 million.

The research, which focuses on Oman’s 3-5 star hotels, also shows that 11,200 people now work in the country’s hotel industry, an increase of 7.3% compared to a year ago, with new jobs continually being created as the sector grows.

Omani nationals led demand for hotel accommodation in 2025, accounting for more than 36% of guests, up from 33.8% the previous year, highlighting the growing role of domestic tourism in supporting the country’s hospitality market.

European travellers surged by 22% to represent nearly 28% of guests, with Asian guests in third place making up 14.5%. Other source markets include the GCC, other Arab countries, Americans, Oceanians and Africans. -TradeArabia News Service

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