Minor Hotels has announced the signing of Anantara Somabay Resort & Residences, marking a milestone in the group’s strategic expansion in Egypt.

Scheduled to open in May 2030, Anantara Somabay Resort & Residences will feature 300 hotel keys alongside 150 branded residential units, bringing the Anantara brand to one of the Red Sea’s most established integrated resort destinations.

The signing underscores the continued collaboration between Minor Hotels and Somabay Hotel Company SAE and reflects a shared ambition to further strengthen Somabay’s international profile.

Located within Somabay masterplan, Anantara Somabay is envisioned as a landmark destination that brings together refined hospitality and private living within a thoughtfully developed resort environment.

The resort will offer an inviting collection of sea‑view and lagoon rooms alongside an elegant portfolio of beach and pool villas, culminating in a signature Grand Royal Beach & Pool Villa.

This is complemented by a selection of branded residences, ranging from stylish apartments to ultra‑private beachfront villas with dedicated boat dock piers, designed for extended stays and ownership living.

A vibrant dining and social scene anchors the experience, while curated wellness, leisure, and family facilities support a relaxed yet enriching resort lifestyle.

Somabay is situated approximately 45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, offering strong connectivity to key European source markets as well as regional access from the Middle East.

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa added: “Our partnership with Somabay Hotel Company SAE is central to our vision to expand Anantara into destinations that support both luxury hospitality and branded residences in Egypt. The signing of Anantara Somabay Resort & Residences reflects our shared commitment to combining expertise and elevating luxury experiences in Egypt. With strong fundamentals and sustained international demand, Somabay is an ideal setting for a fully integrated resort and residential offering.”

Ibrahim El Missiri, Somabay Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: “This partnership with Minor Hotels reflects Somabay’s long-term vision to evolve as a fully integrated luxury destination on the Red Sea. By introducing the Anantara brand, we are strengthening our position within the global hospitality landscape while continuing to build a destination defined by quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation for Egypt’s tourism sector”

Deema Abu Ghazaleh, Somabay Hotel Company Chairman, added: “This partnership marks a significant milestone for the future of luxury hospitality in Egypt. At Somabay, we are committed to meaningful, long-term investments that create value and drive growth. Together with Minor Hotels, we will further elevate the Red Sea coast as a premier global destination while honoring the essence of this remarkable location.” -TradeArabia News Service

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