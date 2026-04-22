Muscat – Chedi Hospitality has partnered with Rawasi Development for a new mountain destination in Jabal Bausher, marking a potential expansion of the brand’s presence in Oman.

The Dubai-headquartered hospitality group said the proposed project would be located at the foothills of Jabal Bausher and developed as an integrated mountain destination. Early plans envisage a tiered masterplan comprising a hotel, private residences and lifestyle components arranged across different elevations.

The concept is designed to respond to the site’s terrain and natural elevation. Hospitality and residential elements would be positioned to maximise views while maintaining privacy and access across distinct levels of the development.

Chedi Hospitality said the approach would focus on integrating the built environment with the landscape rather than imposing a dominant architectural form. The hotel is expected to serve as a focal point within the masterplan.

Stephan Schupbach, President and Group CEO of Chedi Hospitality, said, “Oman has long held a special place within our portfolio. With The Chedi Muscat, we established a presence that resonated globally and helped shape how the destination is experienced. Jabal Bausher presents a different opportunity – one that invites a more nuanced response to landscape and elevation. Together with Rawasi Development, we are exploring how a destination can be shaped where the setting defines the experience.”

Khalid Nasser Al Mahruqi, CEO of Rawasi Development, said, “Jabal Bausher offers a unique natural setting, and our vision is to develop it in a way that enhances its character while contributing to Oman’s evolving hospitality landscape. Chedi’s legacy in the sultanate makes them a natural partner for this journey.”

The project remains at an early stage of study. Further details on investment size and timelines have not been disclosed.