Arab Finance: Ibnsina Pharma announced cash dividend distribution valued at EGP 0.13 per share for 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company will pay the dividend amount on April 29th, 2026, through Misr for Central Clearing, Depository, and Registry (MCDR).

In 2025, the EGX-listed company generated consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest valued at EGP 951.983 million, an annual rise of 54.9% from EGP 614.562 million.

Regarding the standalone financials, the net profits after tax climbed to EGP 920.729 million last year from EGP 620.525 million in 2024.