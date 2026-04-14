Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Cleopatra Hospital Company approved cash dividends amounting to EGP 84.089 million for 2025, according to a bourse filing.

At the end of December 2025, the net profits attributable to the parent company rose by 13.9% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 823.881 million from EGP 723.346 million.

Meanwhile, the EGX-listed group generated EGP 555.887 million in standalone net profits after tax during the January-December 2025 period, compared to EGP 412.045 million.