Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade has set the procurement price for the 2026 local wheat season at EGP 2,500 per ardeb for a purity grade of 23.5, with the season running from April 15th to August 15th and a target of collecting 5 million tons, as per a statement.

The ministry also set prices at EGP 2,450 per ardeb for a purity grade of 23 and EGP 2,400 for a purity grade of 22.5, describing the rates as competitive with global markets and aimed at encouraging higher supply from farmers.

To support farmers’ liquidity, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk directed that payments be disbursed within a maximum of 48 hours from delivery, in a move intended to boost participation and production.

Farouk issued Decree No. 58 of 2026 to launch the procurement season and Decree No. 59 of 2026 to form the Supreme Wheat Committee to oversee the process, in line with directives to strengthen food security and support farmers.

The ministry said procurement operations are being carried out in coordination with all relevant entities, supported by a central operations room at its headquarters operating around the clock, alongside subsidiary operations rooms across all governorates to ensure a swift response to any challenges.

More than 400 receiving points, including modern silos, storage facilities, and collection centers, have been prepared nationwide to facilitate deliveries, reduce congestion, and ensure a steady flow of locally grown wheat.

In March, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that Egypt’s wheat production is expected to increase by 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 9.8 million tons in the 2026/2027 season.

The USDA attributed the projected growth to an expansion of cultivated areas to approximately 3.6 million feddans and higher procurement prices to encourage farmers.

It is worth mentioning that Egypt procured about 4 million tons of local wheat during the harvest season that ended in mid-August 2025, marking an increase of more than half a million tons compared to last year’s 3.43 million tons.