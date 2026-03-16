Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) unveiled higher prices in fertilizer and building materials on Sunday, March 15th.

The price of ammonium sulfate hiked by 17.7% to EGP 19,700 per ton, while the price of ammonium nitrate went up by 0.2% to EGP 23,333 per ton.

Urea’s price stood at EGP 25,066 per ton, reflecting a daily increase of 0.5%.

Regarding building materials, the price of gray cement fell by 1.3% to EGP 4,061 per ton.

Meanwhile, investment-grade steel rose by 0.7% to EGP 36,027 per ton.

Ezz Steel recorded EGP 38,105 per ton, marking a daily decrease of 0.9%.