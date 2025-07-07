Tunis – Tunisia's inflation rate remained stable at 5.4% in June 2025, according to a bulletin issued Saturday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), focusing on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June 2025.

This stability is the result, on one hand, of an accelerated increase in prices in the “restaurants, cafés and hotels” group (11% in June 2025 compared with 10.8% in May 2025), and on the other hand, a deceleration in the pace of food price rises (6.4% in June 2025 compared with 6.7% in May 2025), according to the INS.

The core inflation, excluding food and energy, remained stable at a rate of 5.5%.

The prices of free-market (unregulated) products were up by 6.5% year-on-year, while prices of regulated products increased by only 1.5%.

Food products sold at free-market prices recorded a 7.2% rise, compared with just 0.7% for food products with regulated prices.

In the food category, prices rose by 6.4% year-on-year, primarily due to the rise in prices of fresh vegetables by 25.2%, fresh fruit by 20.4%, lamb by 19% and fresh fish by 10.5%.

On the other hand, the prices of edible oils and eggs fell by 22.7% and 4.7%, respectively.

The prices of manufactured goods and services climbed up by 5.3% over the year due to a 9.3% increase in the prices of clothing and footwear and a 5% increase in the prices of household cleaning products.

For services, prices posted a 4.6% rise over the year, due to an 11% increase in prices for services in the ‘restaurants, cafés and hotels’ group.

Consumer prices up by 0.4% in June

Consumer prices increased by 0.4% in June 2025 compared with the previous month, mainly due to a 1.6% increase in clothing prices, a 1.1% increase in the “Restaurants and hotels” group and a 0.1% rise in food prices.

Month-on-month, the “Food and beverages” group saw a slight increase of 0.1%, driven by the rise by 1.8%

in lamb and 1.5% in beef prices.

Meanwhile, the prices of eggs fell by 3.6%, poultry by 1.4%, fresh fruits by 1.1%.

Clothing and footwear prices were up by 1.6% in June, with clothing up by 1.8% and footwear by 1.5%.

The “restaurants, cafés and hotels” group registered a 1.1% price increase, mainly due to a 5.1% rise in accommodation service prices.

