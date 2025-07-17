AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday, approved a package of decisions targeting digital transformation, economic relief, international cooperation, and cultural heritage preservation.

The Cabinet approved an agreement between the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions Company to manage and develop a new digital truck control and monitoring system at the Aqaba port, according to the Jordan news agency, Petra.

The project will establish a centralised digital platform that integrates customs, port operations, shipping lines, and clearance companies, streamlining logistics, enhancing transparency, and accelerating cargo handling.

Key components include the digital regulation of truck entry and exit, digitised permits, real-time monitoring of vehicle movements, and improved road safety through reduced congestion. The Cabinet also instructed the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to ensure full integration with Jordan’s digital government systems.

The Cabinet approved measures to ease financial pressure on companies in the Digital and Entrepreneurial Sector benefiting from the Temporary Employment Support Programme (Hafiz). These businesses will now be able to repay 2023-related debts in monthly installments over five years, according to Petra.

To date, the government has contributed JD1.9 million in Social Security support through Hafiz, helping to employ around 600 youth in IT roles across public and private sectors. The programme subsidises up to 50 per cent of salaries for new hires, aiming to boost digital skills and accelerate service digitization, according to Petra.

The Cabinet also settled 696 tax cases between the Income and Sales Tax Department and taxpayers, a step aimed at fostering a better business climate, increasing tax compliance, and resolving legal disputes.

The Cabinet also approved two cooperation agreements with Lebanon focusing on social development and welfare, and another with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to eliminate double taxation and prevent tax evasion, promoting stronger economic ties.

