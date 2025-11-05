AMMAN — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) announced its key operational indicators for October, reinforcing its role as a "central" pillar supporting national and regional supply chains.

According to a company statement released on Tuesday, ACT handled a total of 88,792 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) during the October 2025.

Of these, 45,680 TEUs were imports and 11,471 TEUs exports, while 6,194 TEUs were transhipment cargo. The terminal also serviced 50 vessels and processed 50,366 truck movements in October, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The company noted that these figures highlight ACT’s ongoing importance as a strategic logistics hub serving Jordan and the wider Levant, facilitating "smooth" cargo movement and efficiently linking global trade routes with regional markets through its advanced port operations.

On a year-on-year basis, the terminal recorded a 24.4 per cent increase in total throughput, reflecting "seasonal" trade flows and "broader" developments in the global shipping landscape.

ACT reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence and customer service, alongside sustained long-term investments in infrastructure, digital transformation and sustainability practices to ensure continued reliability and growth.

