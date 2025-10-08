AMMAN — Statistics released by the Jordanian Logistics Association (JLA) revealed a 19.1 per cent increase in the number of cargo-loaded containers entering the Kingdom through the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) during the first nine months of 2025, compared with the same period last year.

According to the data, the number of imported containers at the ACT from the beginning of this year until the end of September reached 370,608 containers, up from 313,808 containers during the same period last year.

The figures also showed a 5.7 per cent rise in the number of cargo-loaded containers exported from the Kingdom through the terminal during the same nine-month period, increasing to 83,127 containers compared with 78,665 containers in the same period last year, public service Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The statistics indicated that container imports through ACT in September alone rose by 19.4 per cent to 45,649 containers, compared with 36,490 containers in September of last year.

The number of exported containers in September reached 9,701, down by 1.8 per cent from 9,878 containers in the same month last year.

JLA Chairman Nabil Khatib said that September witnessed noticeable maritime activity at the ACT in terms of incoming containers, continuing the upward trend observed since the beginning of 2025.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, he stressed that this maritime activity highlights the strategic importance of Aqaba as a port offering "significant" infrastructure and logistical capabilities that facilitate the movement of imports and exports across the Kingdom under various conditions.

The JLA, established in 2007, represents workers in the Kingdom’s shipping industry, promotes a competitive environment, protects freight forwarding professionals and develops operational systems for shipping agents and logistics service providers.

The association is a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, a non-governmental organisation founded in 1926 in Vienna.

