AMMAN: As Ramadan unfolds, Jordan’s commercial sector experiences a notable surge in activity, with businesses across various industries benefiting from heightened consumer demand.

Supermarkets, local markets, and retail stores are seeing increased sales as families stock up on essential goods, traditional foods, and festive items for Iftar and Suhoor. Retailers report a significant rise in demand for staple products such as flour, sugar and dairy.

“Ramadan is always our busiest season, and this year is no exception. We have increased our stock levels to ensure availability and meet customer needs,” said Waleed Ali, a supermarket owner in Amman. Similarly, local food manufacturers have ramped up production to maintain a steady supply of Ramadan essentials.

Despite the sales boost, inflation remains a concern, particularly with rising import and transportation costs. “Prices have gone up due to supply chain challenges, but we are working on promotions and bulk discounts to support consumers during this period,” said Saleem Tawfiq, a wholesale trader.

Beyond retail, the hospitality sector is also benefiting from the season, with a surge in iftar bookings and catering orders. Restaurants are reporting an increase in reservations, with many offering set menus to accommodate families and corporate gatherings.

Traditional markets selling dates, sweets, and Ramadan decorations are also experiencing higher foot traffic compared with previous months, according to Omar Awwad, president of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners.

Despite economic challenges, businesses remain optimistic, adapting their strategies to balance affordability with seasonal demand. “Ramadan is a time of generosity, and we do our best to reflect that in our pricing and service,” Awwad said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

