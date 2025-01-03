AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) on Thursday said that e-commerce parcels arriving in the Kingdom for 2023 increased to 1.7 million packages compared to 2022, increasing by 70 per cent.

In the TRC's report: "Indicators of E-commerce Parcels and Services Related to the Postal Sector (Delivery Services)" for 2023, published on its website, the commission said that e-commerce is witnessing "remarkable" growth locally and globally, as it has become one of the main drivers of economic growth.

The TRC said that e-commerce contributes "significantly" to establishing start-up companies and implementing "pioneering" projects, which provide "flexible" job opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of e-commerce parcels in 2023 constituted about 95 per cent of the total global postal consignments, the report showed.

"Remote" shopping contributed to enhancing business activity in sectors that support e-trading, mainly logistics, transport industries and the e-payment business.

The report revealed a "positive" pattern in the increase in the number of e-commerce parcels in various forms, with a "noticeable" increase in express trade.

According to the report, the most frequent incoming international e-commerce parcels were mainly clothing items, followed by accessories, then electronics products and finally nutritional supplements.

Meanwhile, the number of e-commerce parcels delivered from the Kingdom for 2023 amounted to some 100,000 packages, as demand increased for local products, especially garment items.

