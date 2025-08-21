AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply is preparing new regulations to control the import of postal parcels through e-commerce in a move aimed at protecting traditional trade from unfair competition.

Ministry Secretary-General Dana Zoubi told Al Mamlaka TV that the decisions will introduce mechanisms to regulate online purchasing while safeguarding consumers from illegal practices and boosting public confidence in e-commerce.

She noted that the main sectors affected by cross-border parcels are clothing, accessories, perfumes, cosmetics, toys, and dietary supplements, adding added that some individuals are engaged in unregulated e-commerce activities, stressing that the ministry will intensify efforts to monitor and organise the trade.

Under the current bylaw, individuals are allowed to import parcels valued at up to JD200, with fees imposed at either 10 per cent or JD5 per parcel.

E-commerce in Jordan has grown significantly in recent years.

According to ministry figures, the number of parcels received through online platforms reached about 1.7 million in 2023, marking a 70 per cent increase from 2022.

Data from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission showed that the total number of internationally exchanged postal items reached nearly 2.7 million in 2024.

Zoubi said that the ministry is also drafting an e-commerce bylaw to regulate the informal sector. The draft law covers licensing requirements, the validity of electronic contracts, consumer rights protection, documentation of e-stores, dispute resolution mechanisms, and personal data protection.

She explained that the proposed bylaw will set clear rules to protect consumers, including the right to accurate product information, the right to return or exchange goods under defined conditions, and access to inspection services.

The measures will also clarify the relationships among parties in online sales, strengthening oversight and enforcement, the secretary-general added.

While Jordan’s online shopping market is expanding rapidly, experts have warned the growth is becoming unsustainable as thousands of parcels flood the country daily, many of them evading proper customs procedures.

According to the Clothing and Textile Merchants Syndicate, an estimated 7,500 parcels arrive daily, containing over 90,000 clothing items.

The total value of these shipments reached JD310 million last year, surpassing the JD250 million recorded through traditional retail outlets, according to the syndicate.

The sharp growth has given rise to what local business owners call “digital smuggling,” the import of commercial quantities of goods under the guise of personal shipments.

These parcels frequently bypass customs duties and regulatory checks, enabling unlicensed sellers to offer products at significantly lower prices, particularly on social media platforms.

The ministry said previously it had received an increasing number of consumer complaints regarding the quality and authenticity of products ordered online, a growing indication of weak consumer protection in the digital commerce sector.

While stakeholders acknowledge that digital trade brings innovation and convenience, many stress the urgent need for updated regulations and enforcement mechanisms to ensure fair competition and safeguard consumer rights.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

