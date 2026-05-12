Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the emirate of Abu Dhabi is leading the largest wave of spending on infrastructure projects in the UAE over the next four years, covering roads, transport, railways, metro systems and high-speed trains, within an ambitious strategic vision aimed at strengthening the country’s global competitiveness and accelerating economic diversification beyond reliance on oil.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled "The UAE Model: Building the Best Infrastructure in the World" at the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026, Al Mazrouei said Abu Dhabi accounts for more than half of the UAE’s future spending on infrastructure and transport projects, reflecting a strategic direction driving national investments in this vital sector during 2026 and beyond, with the aim of enhancing economic diversification and strengthening the country’s readiness for the future.

He noted that what will be implemented over the next four to six years is equivalent to what was achieved during the past 50 years, while delivering a qualitative leap in efficiency and capacity ranging between 60 and 70 percent, reflecting the scale of the rapid developmental transformation taking place in the UAE.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the UAE is steadily advancing towards consolidating its position as an advanced industrial nation based on high technology, through developing future industries linked to artificial intelligence, data centres, advanced technologies and decision-making systems, reinforcing its status as a global hub for designing and developing vital components of the future economy.

He stressed that the UAE is not only seeking to maintain its position among the world’s leading countries in infrastructure, but also aims to top global indicators in this sector through adopting innovative development models based on efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness.

The minister said Abu Dhabi represents the economic and industrial heart of the UAE and the main driver of the national development process, noting that the emirate, which accounts for more than 80 percent of the country’s land area, has evolved beyond being a local economic centre to become an influential global player in the energy, industry and infrastructure sectors.

He added that Abu Dhabi’s position is supported by an advanced industrial base encompassing oil, gas and major manufacturing industries, foremost among them Emirates Global Aluminium and several leading industrial entities.

Al Mazrouei noted that the challenges faced by the UAE represented a real test of the resilience of the national infrastructure, the efficiency of logistics services and the speed of decision-making. He said the achievements accomplished within short periods reflected the country’s readiness, the efficiency of its institutions and its high capability in crisis management, while also highlighting social cohesion and the heroic role of the Armed Forces in protecting society and safeguarding its security and stability.

Regarding infrastructure sustainability and economic resilience, Al Mazrouei explained that building cities is fundamentally centred on enhancing quality of life and human wellbeing, noting that modern cities rely heavily on energy, creating growing challenges related to consumption efficiency and resource sustainability.

He added that the UAE is working to reshape patterns of energy and water consumption through innovation, developing smart energy systems and harnessing artificial intelligence technologies in consumption management, alongside establishing sustainable design standards for buildings and cities, contributing to a more efficient and sustainable urban environment and supporting the country’s path towards a balanced and sustainable development future.