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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual cooperation in central banking, the RBI said in a statement Sunday.
The RBI said the agreement updates the 2015 memorandum between the two central banks, and provides a framework for regular information exchange, policy dialogue, and technical collaboration in areas of mutual interest. (Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aidan Lewis)