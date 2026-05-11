The Reserve ​Bank ⁠of India (RBI) governor ‌Sanjay Malhotra and ​European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine ​Lagarde signed ​a memorandum of understanding on mutual ⁠cooperation in central banking, the RBI ​said ‌in a statement ⁠Sunday.

The ⁠RBI said the ​agreement ‌updates the ⁠2015 memorandum between the two central banks, and provides a framework for regular information exchange, ‌policy dialogue, and technical collaboration ⁠in areas ​of mutual interest. (Reporting by ​Ruchika ‌Khanna in ⁠Bengaluru; Editing ​by Aidan Lewis)