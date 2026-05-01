Egypt - Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development and Egypt’s Governor at the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), held talks with Nour El-Din Mabrouk, Director of the Bank’s Regional Hub in Cairo, and his delegation to explore frameworks for future cooperation between Egypt and the Group.

Opening the meeting, Rostom praised the longstanding partnership with IsDB and its active role in supporting Egypt’s economic and social development priorities through financing and technical assistance. He emphasized the shared vision between both sides to advance sustainable growth, institutional modernization, and comprehensive development that improves citizens’ quality of life.

The Minister noted that Egypt seeks to build on the successes achieved through joint cooperation with IsDB, moving towards broader horizons of effective partnership. He highlighted tangible results across vital sectors, underscoring the strength of institutional relations and mutual trust that pave the way for further programmes and projects.

Rostom also stressed that amid accelerating global challenges and mounting pressures on resources and supply chains, international financing institutions must adopt more flexible policies. Such approaches, he said, help countries adapt to changing conditions, ensure market stability, and safeguard essential needs while maintaining fair competition and supporting sustainable growth.

For his part, Mabrouk underlined the importance of greater flexibility in responding to rapidly changing economic conditions. He outlined the Group’s new strategy, which aims to empower member states to lead their national development agendas.

The Bank’s delegation reviewed key activities and programmes of IsDB and its affiliated institutions, including efforts to support member states through development financing, technical assistance, and capacity building. They also highlighted initiatives to promote investment and advance sustainable development projects across multiple sectors.

Discussions further addressed arrangements for signing the annual programme with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), within the framework of Egypt’s extended strategic partnership with the institution. This cooperation will continue to support priority sectors and strengthen national efforts in food security, energy, trade development, and private sector empowerment.

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