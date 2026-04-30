Net profits after tax of Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company hiked by 102% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 5.633 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus EGP 2.783 billion, according to the unaudited financial results.

Net sales increased by 43% YoY during the January-March 2026 period to EGP 9.533 billion from EGP 6.644 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 3.81 from EGP 1.89.

In December 2025, the company’s board members approved its planned budget for 2026, targeting revenues of EGP 26.164 billion.

Established in 1976, Abu Qir Fertilizers leads the production and marketing of several nitrogenous fertilizers, Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), and bulk blended fertilizers in the local and international markets in conformity with international standards. It produces about 50% of the Egyptian Nitrogen Fertilizers.

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